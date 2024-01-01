500 Ghanaian cedis to Lebanese pounds

Convert GHS to LBP at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
3,099,655 lbp

GH¢1.000 GHS = ل.ل.6,199 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1090.7881.3531.50383.495
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2610.5770.991.161.14
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4380.8461.4521.61389.624
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lebanese Pound
1 GHS6,199.31000 LBP
5 GHS30,996.55000 LBP
10 GHS61,993.10000 LBP
20 GHS123,986.20000 LBP
50 GHS309,965.50000 LBP
100 GHS619,931.00000 LBP
250 GHS1,549,827.50000 LBP
500 GHS3,099,655.00000 LBP
1000 GHS6,199,310.00000 LBP
2000 GHS12,398,620.00000 LBP
5000 GHS30,996,550.00000 LBP
10000 GHS61,993,100.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LBP0.00016 GHS
5 LBP0.00081 GHS
10 LBP0.00161 GHS
20 LBP0.00323 GHS
50 LBP0.00807 GHS
100 LBP0.01613 GHS
250 LBP0.04033 GHS
500 LBP0.08065 GHS
1000 LBP0.16131 GHS
2000 LBP0.32262 GHS
5000 LBP0.80654 GHS
10000 LBP1.61308 GHS