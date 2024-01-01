Convert LBP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Czech korunas

1,000 lbp
0.26 czk

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Kč0.0002590 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6341.5040.9341.35418.1530.789
1 CAD0.73311.1981.1020.6840.99213.3020.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82911.1070.483
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08710.6210.912.0690.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LBP0.00026 CZK
5 LBP0.00130 CZK
10 LBP0.00259 CZK
20 LBP0.00518 CZK
50 LBP0.01295 CZK
100 LBP0.02590 CZK
250 LBP0.06475 CZK
500 LBP0.12950 CZK
1000 LBP0.25900 CZK
2000 LBP0.51800 CZK
5000 LBP1.29500 CZK
10000 LBP2.59000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Lebanese Pound
1 CZK3,861.01000 LBP
5 CZK19,305.05000 LBP
10 CZK38,610.10000 LBP
20 CZK77,220.20000 LBP
50 CZK193,050.50000 LBP
100 CZK386,101.00000 LBP
250 CZK965,252.50000 LBP
500 CZK1,930,505.00000 LBP
1000 CZK3,861,010.00000 LBP
2000 CZK7,722,020.00000 LBP
5000 CZK19,305,050.00000 LBP
10000 CZK38,610,100.00000 LBP