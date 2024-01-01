Convert LBP to ARS at the real exchange rate

Lebanese pounds to Argentine pesos today

1,000 lbp
10.15 ars

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = $0.01015 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6341.5040.9341.35418.1370.789
1 CAD0.73311.1971.1020.6840.99213.2870.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82911.1010.483
1 AUD0.6650.9081.08610.6210.912.060.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pound

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Argentine Peso
1 LBP0.01015 ARS
5 LBP0.05077 ARS
10 LBP0.10154 ARS
20 LBP0.20308 ARS
50 LBP0.50770 ARS
100 LBP1.01539 ARS
250 LBP2.53848 ARS
500 LBP5.07695 ARS
1000 LBP10.15390 ARS
2000 LBP20.30780 ARS
5000 LBP50.76950 ARS
10000 LBP101.53900 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 ARS98.48420 LBP
5 ARS492.42100 LBP
10 ARS984.84200 LBP
20 ARS1,969.68400 LBP
50 ARS4,924.21000 LBP
100 ARS9,848.42000 LBP
250 ARS24,621.05000 LBP
500 ARS49,242.10000 LBP
1000 ARS98,484.20000 LBP
2000 ARS196,968.40000 LBP
5000 ARS492,421.00000 LBP
10000 ARS984,842.00000 LBP