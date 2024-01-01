Lebanese pounds to Argentine pesos today

Convert LBP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
9.52 ars

1.000 LBP = 0.009521 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Argentine Peso
1 LBP0.00952 ARS
5 LBP0.04760 ARS
10 LBP0.09521 ARS
20 LBP0.19041 ARS
50 LBP0.47603 ARS
100 LBP0.95206 ARS
250 LBP2.38015 ARS
500 LBP4.76029 ARS
1000 LBP9.52058 ARS
2000 LBP19.04116 ARS
5000 LBP47.60290 ARS
10000 LBP95.20580 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 ARS105.03600 LBP
5 ARS525.18000 LBP
10 ARS1,050.36000 LBP
20 ARS2,100.72000 LBP
50 ARS5,251.80000 LBP
100 ARS10,503.60000 LBP
250 ARS26,259.00000 LBP
500 ARS52,518.00000 LBP
1000 ARS105,036.00000 LBP
2000 ARS210,072.00000 LBP
5000 ARS525,180.00000 LBP
10000 ARS1,050,360.00000 LBP