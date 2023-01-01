1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Argentine pesos

Convert LBP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
23.75 ars

1.00000 LBP = 0.02375 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.370551.652351.524390.917351.3414518.83510.797703
1 CAD0.72963411.205611.112250.6693280.97876813.74270.582031
1 NZD0.60520.82945710.9225610.5551780.81184611.3990.48277
1 AUD0.6560.8990811.0839410.601780.87999112.35580.523293

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Argentine Peso
1 LBP0.02375 ARS
5 LBP0.11877 ARS
10 LBP0.23754 ARS
20 LBP0.47508 ARS
50 LBP1.18771 ARS
100 LBP2.37542 ARS
250 LBP5.93855 ARS
500 LBP11.87710 ARS
1000 LBP23.75420 ARS
2000 LBP47.50840 ARS
5000 LBP118.77100 ARS
10000 LBP237.54200 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 ARS42.09790 LBP
5 ARS210.48950 LBP
10 ARS420.97900 LBP
20 ARS841.95800 LBP
50 ARS2104.89500 LBP
100 ARS4209.79000 LBP
250 ARS10524.47500 LBP
500 ARS21048.95000 LBP
1000 ARS42097.90000 LBP
2000 ARS84195.80000 LBP
5000 ARS210489.50000 LBP
10000 ARS420979.00000 LBP