20 Laotian kips to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert LAK to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 lak
1 xof

₭1.000 LAK = CFA0.02784 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
How to convert Laotian kips to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LAK0.02784 XOF
5 LAK0.13922 XOF
10 LAK0.27845 XOF
20 LAK0.55689 XOF
50 LAK1.39224 XOF
100 LAK2.78447 XOF
250 LAK6.96118 XOF
500 LAK13.92235 XOF
1000 LAK27.84470 XOF
2000 LAK55.68940 XOF
5000 LAK139.22350 XOF
10000 LAK278.44700 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Laotian Kip
1 XOF35.91350 LAK
5 XOF179.56750 LAK
10 XOF359.13500 LAK
20 XOF718.27000 LAK
50 XOF1,795.67500 LAK
100 XOF3,591.35000 LAK
250 XOF8,978.37500 LAK
500 XOF17,956.75000 LAK
1000 XOF35,913.50000 LAK
2000 XOF71,827.00000 LAK
5000 XOF179,567.50000 LAK
10000 XOF359,135.00000 LAK