1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Laotian kips

Convert XOF to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
35,834 lak

CFA1.000 XOF = ₭35.83 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Laotian Kip
1 XOF35.83400 LAK
5 XOF179.17000 LAK
10 XOF358.34000 LAK
20 XOF716.68000 LAK
50 XOF1,791.70000 LAK
100 XOF3,583.40000 LAK
250 XOF8,958.50000 LAK
500 XOF17,917.00000 LAK
1000 XOF35,834.00000 LAK
2000 XOF71,668.00000 LAK
5000 XOF179,170.00000 LAK
10000 XOF358,340.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LAK0.02791 XOF
5 LAK0.13953 XOF
10 LAK0.27907 XOF
20 LAK0.55813 XOF
50 LAK1.39533 XOF
100 LAK2.79065 XOF
250 LAK6.97663 XOF
500 LAK13.95325 XOF
1000 LAK27.90650 XOF
2000 LAK55.81300 XOF
5000 LAK139.53250 XOF
10000 LAK279.06500 XOF