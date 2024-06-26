CFA franc BCEAO to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Laotian kips is currently 35.834 today, reflecting a -0.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.304% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 36.017 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 35.724 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.