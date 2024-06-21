CFA 프랑 BCEAO 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 35.801 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.758% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 35.949 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 35.532 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.356% decrease in value.