라오스 킵 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 0.028 today, reflecting a -0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.476% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.028 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.357% increase in value.