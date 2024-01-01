Convert LAK to KES at the real exchange rate

20 Laotian kips to Kenyan shillings

20 lak
0 kes

₭1.000 LAK = Ksh0.005838 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9330.7881.5041.36718.17583.431.354
1 EUR1.07110.8451.6111.46519.47389.3871.45
1 GBP1.2681.18411.9071.73523.054105.8271.717
1 AUD0.6650.6210.52410.90912.08755.4850.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kenyan Shilling
1 LAK0.00584 KES
5 LAK0.02919 KES
10 LAK0.05838 KES
20 LAK0.11677 KES
50 LAK0.29192 KES
100 LAK0.58385 KES
250 LAK1.45962 KES
500 LAK2.91924 KES
1000 LAK5.83848 KES
2000 LAK11.67696 KES
5000 LAK29.19240 KES
10000 LAK58.38480 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 KES171.27700 LAK
5 KES856.38500 LAK
10 KES1,712.77000 LAK
20 KES3,425.54000 LAK
50 KES8,563.85000 LAK
100 KES17,127.70000 LAK
250 KES42,819.25000 LAK
500 KES85,638.50000 LAK
1000 KES171,277.00000 LAK
2000 KES342,554.00000 LAK
5000 KES856,385.00000 LAK
10000 KES1,712,770.00000 LAK