1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Laotian kips

Convert KES to LAK at the real exchange rate

1000 kes
133310 lak

1.00000 KES = 133.31000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 KES133.31000 LAK
5 KES666.55000 LAK
10 KES1333.10000 LAK
20 KES2666.20000 LAK
50 KES6665.50000 LAK
100 KES13331.00000 LAK
250 KES33327.50000 LAK
500 KES66655.00000 LAK
1000 KES133310.00000 LAK
2000 KES266620.00000 LAK
5000 KES666550.00000 LAK
10000 KES1333100.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kenyan Shilling
1 LAK0.00750 KES
5 LAK0.03751 KES
10 LAK0.07501 KES
20 LAK0.15003 KES
50 LAK0.37507 KES
100 LAK0.75013 KES
250 LAK1.87533 KES
500 LAK3.75066 KES
1000 LAK7.50133 KES
2000 LAK15.00266 KES
5000 LAK37.50665 KES
10000 LAK75.01330 KES