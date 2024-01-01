Laotian kips to Jersey pounds today

Convert LAK to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
0.04 jep

₭1.000 LAK = £0.00003583 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
How to convert Laotian kips to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jersey pound
1 LAK0.00004 JEP
5 LAK0.00018 JEP
10 LAK0.00036 JEP
20 LAK0.00072 JEP
50 LAK0.00179 JEP
100 LAK0.00358 JEP
250 LAK0.00896 JEP
500 LAK0.01792 JEP
1000 LAK0.03583 JEP
2000 LAK0.07166 JEP
5000 LAK0.17916 JEP
10000 LAK0.35832 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Laotian Kip
1 JEP27,907.90000 LAK
5 JEP139,539.50000 LAK
10 JEP279,079.00000 LAK
20 JEP558,158.00000 LAK
50 JEP1,395,395.00000 LAK
100 JEP2,790,790.00000 LAK
250 JEP6,976,975.00000 LAK
500 JEP13,953,950.00000 LAK
1000 JEP27,907,900.00000 LAK
2000 JEP55,815,800.00000 LAK
5000 JEP139,539,500.00000 LAK
10000 JEP279,079,000.00000 LAK