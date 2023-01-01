5000 Jersey pounds to Laotian kips

Convert JEP to LAK at the real exchange rate

5,000 jep
130,887,500 lak

1.00000 JEP = 26177.50000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618851.0941590.98721.465121.625660.9479418.7351
1 GBP1.1602511.26955105.5731.699991.886261.0998521.7385
1 USD0.913950.787681183.15791.339051.485770.8663517.123
1 INR0.01099060.009472110.012025310.01610250.01786690.01041810.205909

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Laotian Kip
1 JEP26177.50000 LAK
5 JEP130887.50000 LAK
10 JEP261775.00000 LAK
20 JEP523550.00000 LAK
50 JEP1308875.00000 LAK
100 JEP2617750.00000 LAK
250 JEP6544375.00000 LAK
500 JEP13088750.00000 LAK
1000 JEP26177500.00000 LAK
2000 JEP52355000.00000 LAK
5000 JEP130887500.00000 LAK
10000 JEP261775000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jersey pound
1 LAK0.00004 JEP
5 LAK0.00019 JEP
10 LAK0.00038 JEP
20 LAK0.00076 JEP
50 LAK0.00191 JEP
100 LAK0.00382 JEP
250 LAK0.00955 JEP
500 LAK0.01910 JEP
1000 LAK0.03820 JEP
2000 LAK0.07640 JEP
5000 LAK0.19100 JEP
10000 LAK0.38201 JEP