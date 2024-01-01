250 Kazakhstani tenges to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert KZT to KWD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ك0.0006322 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
KZT to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KWD
1 KZT to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-0.76%-2.11%
1 KZT to KWD stats

The performance of KZT to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for KZT to KWD was -0.76.

The performance of KZT to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for KZT to KWD was -2.11.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KZT0.00063 KWD
5 KZT0.00316 KWD
10 KZT0.00632 KWD
20 KZT0.01264 KWD
50 KZT0.03161 KWD
100 KZT0.06322 KWD
250 KZT0.15805 KWD
500 KZT0.31609 KWD
1000 KZT0.63219 KWD
2000 KZT1.26438 KWD
5000 KZT3.16094 KWD
10000 KZT6.32188 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KWD1,581.81000 KZT
5 KWD7,909.05000 KZT
10 KWD15,818.10000 KZT
20 KWD31,636.20000 KZT
50 KWD79,090.50000 KZT
100 KWD158,181.00000 KZT
250 KWD395,452.50000 KZT
500 KWD790,905.00000 KZT
1000 KWD1,581,810.00000 KZT
2000 KWD3,163,620.00000 KZT
5000 KWD7,909,050.00000 KZT
10000 KWD15,818,100.00000 KZT