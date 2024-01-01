1 Kuwaiti dinar to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KWD to KZT at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₸1,579 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
KWD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 KWD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,609.32001,609.3200
Low1,565.11001,548.4100
Average1,579.93031,571.7931
Change0.29%1.75%
1 KWD to KZT stats

The performance of KWD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,609.3200 and a 30 day low of 1,565.1100. This means the 30 day average was 1,579.9303. The change for KWD to KZT was 0.29.

The performance of KWD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,609.3200 and a 90 day low of 1,548.4100. This means the 90 day average was 1,571.7931. The change for KWD to KZT was 1.75.

Top currencies

1 USD184.0770.92717.7941.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3430.044
1 EUR1.07890.652119.1851.6251.7961,844.123.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1230.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KWD1,579.12000 KZT
5 KWD7,895.60000 KZT
10 KWD15,791.20000 KZT
20 KWD31,582.40000 KZT
50 KWD78,956.00000 KZT
100 KWD157,912.00000 KZT
250 KWD394,780.00000 KZT
500 KWD789,560.00000 KZT
1000 KWD1,579,120.00000 KZT
2000 KWD3,158,240.00000 KZT
5000 KWD7,895,600.00000 KZT
10000 KWD15,791,200.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KZT0.00063 KWD
5 KZT0.00317 KWD
10 KZT0.00633 KWD
20 KZT0.01267 KWD
50 KZT0.03166 KWD
100 KZT0.06333 KWD
250 KZT0.15832 KWD
500 KZT0.31663 KWD
1000 KZT0.63327 KWD
2000 KZT1.26653 KWD
5000 KZT3.16633 KWD
10000 KZT6.33266 KWD