Kazakhstani tenges to Bulgarian levs today

Convert KZT to BGN at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = лв0.003743 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 KZT to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0038
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00370.0037
Change2.53%-1.60%
1 KZT to BGN stats

The performance of KZT to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for KZT to BGN was 2.53.

The performance of KZT to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for KZT to BGN was -1.60.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bulgarian Lev
1 KZT0.00374 BGN
5 KZT0.01872 BGN
10 KZT0.03743 BGN
20 KZT0.07487 BGN
50 KZT0.18716 BGN
100 KZT0.37433 BGN
250 KZT0.93582 BGN
500 KZT1.87164 BGN
1000 KZT3.74327 BGN
2000 KZT7.48654 BGN
5000 KZT18.71635 BGN
10000 KZT37.43270 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BGN267.14600 KZT
5 BGN1,335.73000 KZT
10 BGN2,671.46000 KZT
20 BGN5,342.92000 KZT
50 BGN13,357.30000 KZT
100 BGN26,714.60000 KZT
250 BGN66,786.50000 KZT
500 BGN133,573.00000 KZT
1000 BGN267,146.00000 KZT
2000 BGN534,292.00000 KZT
5000 BGN1,335,730.00000 KZT
10000 BGN2,671,460.00000 KZT