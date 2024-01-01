1 Cayman Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KYD to ILS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ₪4.640 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
KYD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 KYD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.64924.6702
Low4.51504.4299
Average4.58374.5565
Change1.18%3.83%
1 KYD to ILS stats

The performance of KYD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6492 and a 30 day low of 4.5150. This means the 30 day average was 4.5837. The change for KYD to ILS was 1.18.

The performance of KYD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6702 and a 90 day low of 4.4299. This means the 90 day average was 4.5565. The change for KYD to ILS was 3.83.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

