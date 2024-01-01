1 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KYD to ILS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ₪4.528 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 KYD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.62754.6492
Low4.52764.4299
Average4.56484.5615
Change-2.13%0.86%
View full history

1 KYD to ILS stats

The performance of KYD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6275 and a 30 day low of 4.5276. This means the 30 day average was 4.5648. The change for KYD to ILS was -2.13.

The performance of KYD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6492 and a 90 day low of 4.4299. This means the 90 day average was 4.5615. The change for KYD to ILS was 0.86.

Track market ratesView KYD to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.430.961.34718.1191.5381.3980.798
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2150.0180.0170.009
1 EUR1.04287.96311.40318.8781.6021.4560.831
1 SGD0.74362.7030.713113.4571.1421.0380.593

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KYD4.52829 ILS
5 KYD22.64145 ILS
10 KYD45.28290 ILS
20 KYD90.56580 ILS
50 KYD226.41450 ILS
100 KYD452.82900 ILS
250 KYD1,132.07250 ILS
500 KYD2,264.14500 ILS
1000 KYD4,528.29000 ILS
2000 KYD9,056.58000 ILS
5000 KYD22,641.45000 ILS
10000 KYD45,282.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 ILS0.22083 KYD
5 ILS1.10417 KYD
10 ILS2.20834 KYD
20 ILS4.41668 KYD
50 ILS11.04170 KYD
100 ILS22.08340 KYD
250 ILS55.20850 KYD
500 ILS110.41700 KYD
1000 ILS220.83400 KYD
2000 ILS441.66800 KYD
5000 ILS1,104.17000 KYD
10000 ILS2,208.34000 KYD