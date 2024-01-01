20 South Korean wons to Samoan talas
Convert KRW to WST at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to WST conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00197 WST
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to WST
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0021
|0.0021
|Low
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Average
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Change
|-2.83%
|0.68%
|View full history
1 KRW to WST stats
The performance of KRW to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to WST was -2.83.
The performance of KRW to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to WST was 0.68.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Samoan talas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Samoan Tala
|1 KRW
|0.00197 WST
|5 KRW
|0.00984 WST
|10 KRW
|0.01967 WST
|20 KRW
|0.03934 WST
|50 KRW
|0.09836 WST
|100 KRW
|0.19672 WST
|250 KRW
|0.49180 WST
|500 KRW
|0.98361 WST
|1000 KRW
|1.96721 WST
|2000 KRW
|3.93442 WST
|5000 KRW
|9.83605 WST
|10000 KRW
|19.67210 WST
|20000 KRW
|39.34420 WST
|30000 KRW
|59.01630 WST
|40000 KRW
|78.68840 WST
|50000 KRW
|98.36050 WST
|Conversion rates Samoan Tala / South Korean Won
|1 WST
|508.33300 KRW
|5 WST
|2,541.66500 KRW
|10 WST
|5,083.33000 KRW
|20 WST
|10,166.66000 KRW
|50 WST
|25,416.65000 KRW
|100 WST
|50,833.30000 KRW
|250 WST
|127,083.25000 KRW
|500 WST
|254,166.50000 KRW
|1000 WST
|508,333.00000 KRW
|2000 WST
|1,016,666.00000 KRW
|5000 WST
|2,541,665.00000 KRW
|10000 WST
|5,083,330.00000 KRW