1 South Korean won to Malagasy ariaries

Convert KRW to MGA at the real exchange rate

1 krw
4 mga

1.00000 KRW = 3.52377 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:37
How to convert South Korean wons to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Malagasy Ariary
1 KRW3.52377 MGA
5 KRW17.61885 MGA
10 KRW35.23770 MGA
20 KRW70.47540 MGA
50 KRW176.18850 MGA
100 KRW352.37700 MGA
250 KRW880.94250 MGA
500 KRW1761.88500 MGA
1000 KRW3523.77000 MGA
2000 KRW7047.54000 MGA
5000 KRW17618.85000 MGA
10000 KRW35237.70000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / South Korean Won
1 MGA0.28379 KRW
5 MGA1.41894 KRW
10 MGA2.83787 KRW
20 MGA5.67574 KRW
50 MGA14.18935 KRW
100 MGA28.37870 KRW
250 MGA70.94675 KRW
500 MGA141.89350 KRW
1000 MGA283.78700 KRW
2000 MGA567.57400 KRW
5000 MGA1418.93500 KRW
10000 MGA2837.87000 KRW