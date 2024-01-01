Comorian francs to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert KMF to XOF at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = CFA1.333 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
KMF to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 KMF to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33341.3334
Low1.33331.3333
Average1.33331.3333
Change0.00%0.00%
1 KMF to XOF stats

The performance of KMF to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3334 and a 30 day low of 1.3333. This means the 30 day average was 1.3333. The change for KMF to XOF was 0.00.

The performance of KMF to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3334 and a 90 day low of 1.3333. This means the 90 day average was 1.3333. The change for KMF to XOF was 0.00.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KMF1.33334 XOF
5 KMF6.66670 XOF
10 KMF13.33340 XOF
20 KMF26.66680 XOF
50 KMF66.66700 XOF
100 KMF133.33400 XOF
250 KMF333.33500 XOF
500 KMF666.67000 XOF
1000 KMF1,333.34000 XOF
2000 KMF2,666.68000 XOF
5000 KMF6,666.70000 XOF
10000 KMF13,333.40000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Comorian Franc
1 XOF0.75000 KMF
5 XOF3.74999 KMF
10 XOF7.49997 KMF
20 XOF14.99994 KMF
50 XOF37.49985 KMF
100 XOF74.99970 KMF
250 XOF187.49925 KMF
500 XOF374.99850 KMF
1000 XOF749.99700 KMF
2000 XOF1,499.99400 KMF
5000 XOF3,749.98500 KMF
10000 XOF7,499.97000 KMF