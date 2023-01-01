20 Comorian francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert KMF to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
27 xof

1.00000 KMF = 1.33333 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861961.096791.17541.464041.619820.94446518.7246
1 GBP1.1601511.27235105.7781.698521.879261.0957221.7236
1 USD0.911850.785947183.13611.334951.4770.861217.0736
1 INR0.01096790.009453740.012028510.01605740.0177660.01035890.205369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KMF1.33333 XOF
5 KMF6.66665 XOF
10 KMF13.33330 XOF
20 KMF26.66660 XOF
50 KMF66.66650 XOF
100 KMF133.33300 XOF
250 KMF333.33250 XOF
500 KMF666.66500 XOF
1000 KMF1333.33000 XOF
2000 KMF2666.66000 XOF
5000 KMF6666.65000 XOF
10000 KMF13333.30000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Comorian Franc
1 XOF0.75000 KMF
5 XOF3.74999 KMF
10 XOF7.49999 KMF
20 XOF14.99998 KMF
50 XOF37.49995 KMF
100 XOF74.99990 KMF
250 XOF187.49975 KMF
500 XOF374.99950 KMF
1000 XOF749.99900 KMF
2000 XOF1499.99800 KMF
5000 XOF3749.99500 KMF
10000 XOF7499.99000 KMF