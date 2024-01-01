Comorian francs to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert KMF to KZT at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₸1.060 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
KMF to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KZT
1 KMF to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.09621.1012
Low1.06021.0420
Average1.07991.0757
Change-2.27%1.26%
1 KMF to KZT stats

The performance of KMF to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0962 and a 30 day low of 1.0602. This means the 30 day average was 1.0799. The change for KMF to KZT was -2.27.

The performance of KMF to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1012 and a 90 day low of 1.0420. This means the 90 day average was 1.0757. The change for KMF to KZT was 1.26.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KMF1.06017 KZT
5 KMF5.30085 KZT
10 KMF10.60170 KZT
20 KMF21.20340 KZT
50 KMF53.00850 KZT
100 KMF106.01700 KZT
250 KMF265.04250 KZT
500 KMF530.08500 KZT
1000 KMF1,060.17000 KZT
2000 KMF2,120.34000 KZT
5000 KMF5,300.85000 KZT
10000 KMF10,601.70000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Comorian Franc
1 KZT0.94325 KMF
5 KZT4.71623 KMF
10 KZT9.43245 KMF
20 KZT18.86490 KMF
50 KZT47.16225 KMF
100 KZT94.32450 KMF
250 KZT235.81125 KMF
500 KZT471.62250 KMF
1000 KZT943.24500 KMF
2000 KZT1,886.49000 KMF
5000 KZT4,716.22500 KMF
10000 KZT9,432.45000 KMF