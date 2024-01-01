5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Comorian francs

Convert KZT to KMF at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = CF0.9403 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
KZT to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KMF
1 KZT to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94300.9597
Low0.91230.9081
Average0.92650.9296
Change2.46%-1.72%
1 KZT to KMF stats

The performance of KZT to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9430 and a 30 day low of 0.9123. This means the 30 day average was 0.9265. The change for KZT to KMF was 2.46.

The performance of KZT to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9597 and a 90 day low of 0.9081. This means the 90 day average was 0.9296. The change for KZT to KMF was -1.72.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Comorian Franc
1 KZT0.94028 KMF
5 KZT4.70142 KMF
10 KZT9.40283 KMF
20 KZT18.80566 KMF
50 KZT47.01415 KMF
100 KZT94.02830 KMF
250 KZT235.07075 KMF
500 KZT470.14150 KMF
1000 KZT940.28300 KMF
2000 KZT1,880.56600 KMF
5000 KZT4,701.41500 KMF
10000 KZT9,402.83000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KMF1.06351 KZT
5 KMF5.31755 KZT
10 KMF10.63510 KZT
20 KMF21.27020 KZT
50 KMF53.17550 KZT
100 KMF106.35100 KZT
250 KMF265.87750 KZT
500 KMF531.75500 KZT
1000 KMF1,063.51000 KZT
2000 KMF2,127.02000 KZT
5000 KMF5,317.55000 KZT
10000 KMF10,635.10000 KZT