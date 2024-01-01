Comorian francs to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert KMF to HKD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = $0.01701 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Track the exchange rate

KMF to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 KMF to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01770.0177
Low0.01700.0170
Average0.01740.0174
Change-3.28%-1.22%
1 KMF to HKD stats

The performance of KMF to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0177 and a 30 day low of 0.0170. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for KMF to HKD was -3.28.

The performance of KMF to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0177 and a 90 day low of 0.0170. This means the 90 day average was 0.0174. The change for KMF to HKD was -1.22.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KMF0.01701 HKD
5 KMF0.08505 HKD
10 KMF0.17009 HKD
20 KMF0.34019 HKD
50 KMF0.85047 HKD
100 KMF1.70093 HKD
250 KMF4.25233 HKD
500 KMF8.50465 HKD
1000 KMF17.00930 HKD
2000 KMF34.01860 HKD
5000 KMF85.04650 HKD
10000 KMF170.09300 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Comorian Franc
100 HKD5879.14000 KMF
200 HKD11758.28000 KMF
300 HKD17637.42000 KMF
500 HKD29395.70000 KMF
1000 HKD58791.40000 KMF
2000 HKD117582.80000 KMF
2500 HKD146978.50000 KMF
3000 HKD176374.20000 KMF
4000 HKD235165.60000 KMF
5000 HKD293957.00000 KMF
10000 HKD587914.00000 KMF
20000 HKD1175828.00000 KMF