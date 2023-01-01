1 thousand Comorian francs to Hong Kong dollars

Convert KMF to HKD

1000 kmf
17.40 hkd

1.00000 KMF = 0.01740 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624051.0969591.22751.463721.620190.944818.7278
1 GBP1.1595511.27195105.7811.697231.878661.0955421.7155
1 USD0.91160.786194183.16471.334351.4770.861317.0726
1 INR0.01096160.009453460.012024310.01604470.01775990.01035660.205287

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KMF0.01740 HKD
5 KMF0.08701 HKD
10 KMF0.17401 HKD
20 KMF0.34802 HKD
50 KMF0.87006 HKD
100 KMF1.74012 HKD
250 KMF4.35030 HKD
500 KMF8.70060 HKD
1000 KMF17.40120 HKD
2000 KMF34.80240 HKD
5000 KMF87.00600 HKD
10000 KMF174.01200 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Comorian Franc
100 HKD5746.72000 KMF
200 HKD11493.44000 KMF
300 HKD17240.16000 KMF
500 HKD28733.60000 KMF
1000 HKD57467.20000 KMF
2000 HKD114934.40000 KMF
2500 HKD143668.00000 KMF
3000 HKD172401.60000 KMF
4000 HKD229868.80000 KMF
5000 HKD287336.00000 KMF
10000 HKD574672.00000 KMF
20000 HKD1149344.00000 KMF