Comorian francs to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert KMF to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
17.00 hkd

CF1.000 KMF = $0.01700 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KMF to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01730.0173
Low0.01700.0169
Average0.01710.0171
Change-1.40%-0.43%
1 KMF to HKD stats

The performance of KMF to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0170. This means the 30 day average was 0.0171. The change for KMF to HKD was -1.40.

The performance of KMF to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0173 and a 90 day low of 0.0169. This means the 90 day average was 0.0171. The change for KMF to HKD was -0.43.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KMF0,01700 HKD
5 KMF0,08502 HKD
10 KMF0,17004 HKD
20 KMF0,34007 HKD
50 KMF0,85018 HKD
100 KMF1,70035 HKD
250 KMF4,25088 HKD
500 KMF8,50175 HKD
1000 KMF17,00350 HKD
2000 KMF34,00700 HKD
5000 KMF85,01750 HKD
10000 KMF170,03500 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Comorian Franc
100 HKD5.881,16000 KMF
200 HKD11.762,32000 KMF
300 HKD17.643,48000 KMF
500 HKD29.405,80000 KMF
1000 HKD58.811,60000 KMF
2000 HKD117.623,20000 KMF
2500 HKD147.029,00000 KMF
3000 HKD176.434,80000 KMF
4000 HKD235.246,40000 KMF
5000 HKD294.058,00000 KMF
10000 HKD588.116,00000 KMF
20000 HKD1.176.232,00000 KMF