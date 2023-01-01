5 Cambodian riels to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert KHR to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 khr
18.86 idr

1.00000 KHR = 3.77226 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KHR3.77226 IDR
5 KHR18.86130 IDR
10 KHR37.72260 IDR
20 KHR75.44520 IDR
50 KHR188.61300 IDR
100 KHR377.22600 IDR
250 KHR943.06500 IDR
500 KHR1886.13000 IDR
1000 KHR3772.26000 IDR
2000 KHR7544.52000 IDR
5000 KHR18861.30000 IDR
10000 KHR37722.60000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cambodian Riel
1 IDR0.26509 KHR
5 IDR1.32547 KHR
10 IDR2.65093 KHR
20 IDR5.30186 KHR
50 IDR13.25465 KHR
100 IDR26.50930 KHR
250 IDR66.27325 KHR
500 IDR132.54650 KHR
1000 IDR265.09300 KHR
2000 IDR530.18600 KHR
5000 IDR1325.46500 KHR
10000 IDR2650.93000 KHR