1 thousand Japanese yen to Namibian dollars

Convert JPY to NAD at the real exchange rate

1000 jpy
127.34 nad

1.00000 JPY = 0.12734 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Namibian Dollar
100 JPY12.73350 NAD
1000 JPY127.33500 NAD
1500 JPY191.00250 NAD
2000 JPY254.67000 NAD
3000 JPY382.00500 NAD
5000 JPY636.67500 NAD
5400 JPY687.60900 NAD
10000 JPY1273.35000 NAD
15000 JPY1910.02500 NAD
20000 JPY2546.70000 NAD
25000 JPY3183.37500 NAD
30000 JPY3820.05000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 NAD7.85330 JPY
5 NAD39.26650 JPY
10 NAD78.53300 JPY
20 NAD157.06600 JPY
50 NAD392.66500 JPY
100 NAD785.33000 JPY
250 NAD1963.32500 JPY
500 NAD3926.65000 JPY
1000 NAD7853.30000 JPY
2000 NAD15706.60000 JPY
5000 NAD39266.50000 JPY
10000 NAD78533.00000 JPY