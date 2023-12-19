1 thousand Japanese yen to Israeli new sheqels
Convert JPY to ILS at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Israeli New Sheqel
|100 JPY
|2.54042 ILS
|1000 JPY
|25.40420 ILS
|1500 JPY
|38.10630 ILS
|2000 JPY
|50.80840 ILS
|3000 JPY
|76.21260 ILS
|5000 JPY
|127.02100 ILS
|5400 JPY
|137.18268 ILS
|10000 JPY
|254.04200 ILS
|15000 JPY
|381.06300 ILS
|20000 JPY
|508.08400 ILS
|25000 JPY
|635.10500 ILS
|30000 JPY
|762.12600 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Japanese Yen
|1 ILS
|39.36350 JPY
|5 ILS
|196.81750 JPY
|10 ILS
|393.63500 JPY
|20 ILS
|787.27000 JPY
|50 ILS
|1968.17500 JPY
|100 ILS
|3936.35000 JPY
|250 ILS
|9840.87500 JPY
|500 ILS
|19681.75000 JPY
|1000 ILS
|39363.50000 JPY
|2000 ILS
|78727.00000 JPY
|5000 ILS
|196817.50000 JPY
|10000 ILS
|393635.00000 JPY