10 Georgian laris to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert GEL to SZL at the real exchange rate

10 gel
63.59 szl

₾1.000 GEL = L6.359 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5931.4661.6120.95919.282
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8821.7331.9061.13322.787
1 USD0.9310.788183.4511.3661.5020.89317.96
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Georgian laris to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swazi Lilangeni
1 GEL6.35924 SZL
5 GEL31.79620 SZL
10 GEL63.59240 SZL
20 GEL127.18480 SZL
50 GEL317.96200 SZL
100 GEL635.92400 SZL
250 GEL1,589.81000 SZL
500 GEL3,179.62000 SZL
1000 GEL6,359.24000 SZL
2000 GEL12,718.48000 SZL
5000 GEL31,796.20000 SZL
10000 GEL63,592.40000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Georgian Lari
1 SZL0.15725 GEL
5 SZL0.78626 GEL
10 SZL1.57251 GEL
20 SZL3.14502 GEL
50 SZL7.86255 GEL
100 SZL15.72510 GEL
250 SZL39.31275 GEL
500 SZL78.62550 GEL
1000 SZL157.25100 GEL
2000 SZL314.50200 GEL
5000 SZL786.25500 GEL
10000 SZL1,572.51000 GEL