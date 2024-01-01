Convert GEL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 Georgian lari to Norwegian kroner

1 gel
3.70 nok

₾1.000 GEL = kr3.703 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5911.4661.6120.95919.284
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9061.7331.9061.13322.795
1 USD0.9320.788183.4531.3651.5020.89317.963
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Norwegian Krone
1 GEL3.70313 NOK
5 GEL18.51565 NOK
10 GEL37.03130 NOK
20 GEL74.06260 NOK
50 GEL185.15650 NOK
100 GEL370.31300 NOK
250 GEL925.78250 NOK
500 GEL1,851.56500 NOK
1000 GEL3,703.13000 NOK
2000 GEL7,406.26000 NOK
5000 GEL18,515.65000 NOK
10000 GEL37,031.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Georgian Lari
1 NOK0.27004 GEL
5 NOK1.35021 GEL
10 NOK2.70042 GEL
20 NOK5.40084 GEL
50 NOK13.50210 GEL
100 NOK27.00420 GEL
250 NOK67.51050 GEL
500 NOK135.02100 GEL
1000 NOK270.04200 GEL
2000 NOK540.08400 GEL
5000 NOK1,350.21000 GEL
10000 NOK2,700.42000 GEL