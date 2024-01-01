5 Egyptian pounds to Seychellois rupees

Convert EGP to SCR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₨0.2804 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
EGP to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 EGP to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30980.3098
Low0.27260.2687
Average0.28800.2852
Change-1.80%-0.48%
1 EGP to SCR stats

The performance of EGP to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3098 and a 30 day low of 0.2726. This means the 30 day average was 0.2880. The change for EGP to SCR was -1.80.

The performance of EGP to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3098 and a 90 day low of 0.2687. This means the 90 day average was 0.2852. The change for EGP to SCR was -0.48.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 EGP0.28037 SCR
5 EGP1.40187 SCR
10 EGP2.80374 SCR
20 EGP5.60748 SCR
50 EGP14.01870 SCR
100 EGP28.03740 SCR
250 EGP70.09350 SCR
500 EGP140.18700 SCR
1000 EGP280.37400 SCR
2000 EGP560.74800 SCR
5000 EGP1,401.87000 SCR
10000 EGP2,803.74000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 SCR3.56666 EGP
5 SCR17.83330 EGP
10 SCR35.66660 EGP
20 SCR71.33320 EGP
50 SCR178.33300 EGP
100 SCR356.66600 EGP
250 SCR891.66500 EGP
500 SCR1,783.33000 EGP
1000 SCR3,566.66000 EGP
2000 SCR7,133.32000 EGP
5000 SCR17,833.30000 EGP
10000 SCR35,666.60000 EGP