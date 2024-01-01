500 Seychellois rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert SCR to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 scr
1,687.39 egp

₨1.000 SCR = E£3.375 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.3061.4641.6060.95919.529
1 GBP1.18211.264105.5971.7311.8981.13423.091
1 USD0.9360.791183.5651.371.5020.89718.273
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 SCR3.37478 EGP
5 SCR16.87390 EGP
10 SCR33.74780 EGP
20 SCR67.49560 EGP
50 SCR168.73900 EGP
100 SCR337.47800 EGP
250 SCR843.69500 EGP
500 SCR1,687.39000 EGP
1000 SCR3,374.78000 EGP
2000 SCR6,749.56000 EGP
5000 SCR16,873.90000 EGP
10000 SCR33,747.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 EGP0.29632 SCR
5 EGP1.48158 SCR
10 EGP2.96316 SCR
20 EGP5.92632 SCR
50 EGP14.81580 SCR
100 EGP29.63160 SCR
250 EGP74.07900 SCR
500 EGP148.15800 SCR
1000 EGP296.31600 SCR
2000 EGP592.63200 SCR
5000 EGP1,481.58000 SCR
10000 EGP2,963.16000 SCR