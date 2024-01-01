5,000 Egyptian pounds to Brazilian reais

Convert EGP to BRL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = R$0.1168 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 EGP to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11700.1181
Low0.11190.1105
Average0.11440.1144
Change2.62%-0.00%
View full history

1 EGP to BRL stats

The performance of EGP to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1170 and a 30 day low of 0.1119. This means the 30 day average was 0.1144. The change for EGP to BRL was 2.62.

The performance of EGP to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1181 and a 90 day low of 0.1105. This means the 90 day average was 0.1144. The change for EGP to BRL was -0.00.

Track market ratesView EGP to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0743.67334.259
1 EUR1.07911.4910.8311.6290.6783.96236.95
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.8112.65724.779
1 GBP1.2991.2041.79511.95109.1744.7744.486

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brazilian Real
1 EGP0.11680 BRL
5 EGP0.58399 BRL
10 EGP1.16798 BRL
20 EGP2.33596 BRL
50 EGP5.83990 BRL
100 EGP11.67980 BRL
250 EGP29.19950 BRL
500 EGP58.39900 BRL
1000 EGP116.79800 BRL
2000 EGP233.59600 BRL
5000 EGP583.99000 BRL
10000 EGP1,167.98000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Egyptian Pound
1 BRL8.56179 EGP
5 BRL42.80895 EGP
10 BRL85.61790 EGP
20 BRL171.23580 EGP
50 BRL428.08950 EGP
100 BRL856.17900 EGP
250 BRL2,140.44750 EGP
500 BRL4,280.89500 EGP
1000 BRL8,561.79000 EGP
2000 BRL17,123.58000 EGP
5000 BRL42,808.95000 EGP
10000 BRL85,617.90000 EGP