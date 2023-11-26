5 Brazilian reais to Egyptian pounds

Convert BRL to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 brl
31.51 egp

1.00000 BRL = 6.30162 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Egyptian Pound
1 BRL6.30162 EGP
5 BRL31.50810 EGP
10 BRL63.01620 EGP
20 BRL126.03240 EGP
50 BRL315.08100 EGP
100 BRL630.16200 EGP
250 BRL1575.40500 EGP
500 BRL3150.81000 EGP
1000 BRL6301.62000 EGP
2000 BRL12603.24000 EGP
5000 BRL31508.10000 EGP
10000 BRL63016.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brazilian Real
1 EGP0.15869 BRL
5 EGP0.79344 BRL
10 EGP1.58689 BRL
20 EGP3.17378 BRL
50 EGP7.93445 BRL
100 EGP15.86890 BRL
250 EGP39.67225 BRL
500 EGP79.34450 BRL
1000 EGP158.68900 BRL
2000 EGP317.37800 BRL
5000 EGP793.44500 BRL
10000 EGP1586.89000 BRL