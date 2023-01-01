Cape Verdean escudos to Jamaican dollars today

Convert CVE to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
1517.67 jmd

1.00000 CVE = 1.51767 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36851.494091.676160.964818.7296
1 GBP1.1437711.24205103.3631.708941.917191.1035121.4229
1 USD0.92090.805121183.21991.37591.543570.8884517.248
1 INR0.01106580.009674620.012016410.01653330.01854810.01067590.207258

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jamaican Dollar
1 CVE1.51767 JMD
5 CVE7.58835 JMD
10 CVE15.17670 JMD
20 CVE30.35340 JMD
50 CVE75.88350 JMD
100 CVE151.76700 JMD
250 CVE379.41750 JMD
500 CVE758.83500 JMD
1000 CVE1517.67000 JMD
2000 CVE3035.34000 JMD
5000 CVE7588.35000 JMD
10000 CVE15176.70000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JMD0.65890 CVE
5 JMD3.29452 CVE
10 JMD6.58903 CVE
20 JMD13.17806 CVE
50 JMD32.94515 CVE
100 JMD65.89030 CVE
250 JMD164.72575 CVE
500 JMD329.45150 CVE
1000 JMD658.90300 CVE
2000 JMD1317.80600 CVE
5000 JMD3294.51500 CVE
10000 JMD6589.03000 CVE