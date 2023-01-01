1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert JMD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 jmd
653.81 cve

1.00000 JMD = 0.65381 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8609251.0941591.00981.465011.624940.94731518.7127
1 GBP1.1615411.27095105.7161.701741.88751.1003521.7364
1 USD0.913950.786813183.17851.338951.485110.8657517.1025
1 INR0.01098780.009459330.012022310.01609730.01785450.01040830.205612

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JMD0.65381 CVE
5 JMD3.26906 CVE
10 JMD6.53813 CVE
20 JMD13.07626 CVE
50 JMD32.69065 CVE
100 JMD65.38130 CVE
250 JMD163.45325 CVE
500 JMD326.90650 CVE
1000 JMD653.81300 CVE
2000 JMD1307.62600 CVE
5000 JMD3269.06500 CVE
10000 JMD6538.13000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jamaican Dollar
1 CVE1.52949 JMD
5 CVE7.64745 JMD
10 CVE15.29490 JMD
20 CVE30.58980 JMD
50 CVE76.47450 JMD
100 CVE152.94900 JMD
250 CVE382.37250 JMD
500 CVE764.74500 JMD
1000 CVE1529.49000 JMD
2000 CVE3058.98000 JMD
5000 CVE7647.45000 JMD
10000 CVE15294.90000 JMD