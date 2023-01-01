Cape Verdean escudos to Swiss francs today

Convert CVE to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
8.71 chf

1.00000 CVE = 0.00871 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swiss Franc
1 CVE0.00871 CHF
5 CVE0.04356 CHF
10 CVE0.08712 CHF
20 CVE0.17425 CHF
50 CVE0.43562 CHF
100 CVE0.87124 CHF
250 CVE2.17809 CHF
500 CVE4.35618 CHF
1000 CVE8.71237 CHF
2000 CVE17.42474 CHF
5000 CVE43.56185 CHF
10000 CVE87.12370 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CHF114.77900 CVE
5 CHF573.89500 CVE
10 CHF1147.79000 CVE
20 CHF2295.58000 CVE
50 CHF5738.95000 CVE
100 CHF11477.90000 CVE
250 CHF28694.75000 CVE
500 CHF57389.50000 CVE
1000 CHF114779.00000 CVE
2000 CHF229558.00000 CVE
5000 CHF573895.00000 CVE
10000 CHF1147790.00000 CVE