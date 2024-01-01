Cape Verdean escudos to Swiss francs today

Convert CVE to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
8.74 chf

1.000 CVE = 0.008738 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2241.4741.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5931.7251.9471.13121.357
1 USD0.9220.788183.2131.3591.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swiss Franc
1 CVE0.00874 CHF
5 CVE0.04369 CHF
10 CVE0.08738 CHF
20 CVE0.17476 CHF
50 CVE0.43689 CHF
100 CVE0.87378 CHF
250 CVE2.18445 CHF
500 CVE4.36890 CHF
1000 CVE8.73780 CHF
2000 CVE17.47560 CHF
5000 CVE43.68900 CHF
10000 CVE87.37800 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CHF114.44500 CVE
5 CHF572.22500 CVE
10 CHF1,144.45000 CVE
20 CHF2,288.90000 CVE
50 CHF5,722.25000 CVE
100 CHF11,444.50000 CVE
250 CHF28,611.25000 CVE
500 CHF57,222.50000 CVE
1000 CHF114,445.00000 CVE
2000 CHF228,890.00000 CVE
5000 CHF572,225.00000 CVE
10000 CHF1,144,450.00000 CVE