1000 cve
47.63 brl

1.00000 CVE = 0.04763 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Brazilian Real
1 CVE0.04763 BRL
5 CVE0.23813 BRL
10 CVE0.47626 BRL
20 CVE0.95252 BRL
50 CVE2.38130 BRL
100 CVE4.76261 BRL
250 CVE11.90653 BRL
500 CVE23.81305 BRL
1000 CVE47.62610 BRL
2000 CVE95.25220 BRL
5000 CVE238.13050 BRL
10000 CVE476.26100 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BRL20.99690 CVE
5 BRL104.98450 CVE
10 BRL209.96900 CVE
20 BRL419.93800 CVE
50 BRL1049.84500 CVE
100 BRL2099.69000 CVE
250 BRL5249.22500 CVE
500 BRL10498.45000 CVE
1000 BRL20996.90000 CVE
2000 BRL41993.80000 CVE
5000 BRL104984.50000 CVE
10000 BRL209969.00000 CVE