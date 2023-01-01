100 Colombian pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert COP to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 cop
0.05 bgn

1.00000 COP = 0.00046 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 COP0.00046 BGN
5 COP0.00228 BGN
10 COP0.00456 BGN
20 COP0.00912 BGN
50 COP0.02280 BGN
100 COP0.04560 BGN
250 COP0.11401 BGN
500 COP0.22801 BGN
1000 COP0.45602 BGN
2000 COP0.91205 BGN
5000 COP2.28011 BGN
10000 COP4.56023 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Colombian Peso
1 BGN2192.87000 COP
5 BGN10964.35000 COP
10 BGN21928.70000 COP
20 BGN43857.40000 COP
50 BGN109643.50000 COP
100 BGN219287.00000 COP
250 BGN548217.50000 COP
500 BGN1096435.00000 COP
1000 BGN2192870.00000 COP
2000 BGN4385740.00000 COP
5000 BGN10964350.00000 COP
10000 BGN21928700.00000 COP