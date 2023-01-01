5 Bhutanese ngultrums to Nigerian nairas

Convert BTN to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 btn
47.41 ngn

1.00000 BTN = 9.48105 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Nigerian Naira
1 BTN9.48105 NGN
5 BTN47.40525 NGN
10 BTN94.81050 NGN
20 BTN189.62100 NGN
50 BTN474.05250 NGN
100 BTN948.10500 NGN
250 BTN2370.26250 NGN
500 BTN4740.52500 NGN
1000 BTN9481.05000 NGN
2000 BTN18962.10000 NGN
5000 BTN47405.25000 NGN
10000 BTN94810.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NGN0.10547 BTN
5 NGN0.52737 BTN
10 NGN1.05474 BTN
20 NGN2.10948 BTN
50 NGN5.27370 BTN
100 NGN10.54740 BTN
250 NGN26.36850 BTN
500 NGN52.73700 BTN
1000 NGN105.47400 BTN
2000 NGN210.94800 BTN
5000 NGN527.37000 BTN
10000 NGN1054.74000 BTN