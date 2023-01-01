10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Jersey pounds

Convert BTN to JEP at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
95.58 jep

1.00000 BTN = 0.00956 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jersey pound
1 BTN0.00956 JEP
5 BTN0.04779 JEP
10 BTN0.09558 JEP
20 BTN0.19116 JEP
50 BTN0.47791 JEP
100 BTN0.95581 JEP
250 BTN2.38953 JEP
500 BTN4.77906 JEP
1000 BTN9.55812 JEP
2000 BTN19.11624 JEP
5000 BTN47.79060 JEP
10000 BTN95.58120 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JEP104.62300 BTN
5 JEP523.11500 BTN
10 JEP1046.23000 BTN
20 JEP2092.46000 BTN
50 JEP5231.15000 BTN
100 JEP10462.30000 BTN
250 JEP26155.75000 BTN
500 JEP52311.50000 BTN
1000 JEP104623.00000 BTN
2000 JEP209246.00000 BTN
5000 JEP523115.00000 BTN
10000 JEP1046230.00000 BTN