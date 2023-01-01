Bhutanese ngultrums to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BTN to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,694.90 isk

1.00000 BTN = 1.69490 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Icelandic Króna
1 BTN1.69490 ISK
5 BTN8.47450 ISK
10 BTN16.94900 ISK
20 BTN33.89800 ISK
50 BTN84.74500 ISK
100 BTN169.49000 ISK
250 BTN423.72500 ISK
500 BTN847.45000 ISK
1000 BTN1694.90000 ISK
2000 BTN3389.80000 ISK
5000 BTN8474.50000 ISK
10000 BTN16949.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ISK0.59001 BTN
5 ISK2.95003 BTN
10 ISK5.90007 BTN
20 ISK11.80014 BTN
50 ISK29.50035 BTN
100 ISK59.00070 BTN
250 ISK147.50175 BTN
500 ISK295.00350 BTN
1000 ISK590.00700 BTN
2000 ISK1180.01400 BTN
5000 ISK2950.03500 BTN
10000 ISK5900.07000 BTN