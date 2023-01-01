Bhutanese ngultrums to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BTN to IDR at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
186800 idr

1.00000 BTN = 186.80000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BTN186.80000 IDR
5 BTN934.00000 IDR
10 BTN1868.00000 IDR
20 BTN3736.00000 IDR
50 BTN9340.00000 IDR
100 BTN18680.00000 IDR
250 BTN46700.00000 IDR
500 BTN93400.00000 IDR
1000 BTN186800.00000 IDR
2000 BTN373600.00000 IDR
5000 BTN934000.00000 IDR
10000 BTN1868000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 IDR0.00535 BTN
5 IDR0.02677 BTN
10 IDR0.05353 BTN
20 IDR0.10707 BTN
50 IDR0.26767 BTN
100 IDR0.53533 BTN
250 IDR1.33833 BTN
500 IDR2.67666 BTN
1000 IDR5.35333 BTN
2000 IDR10.70666 BTN
5000 IDR26.76665 BTN
10000 IDR53.53330 BTN