Bhutanese ngultrums to Argentine pesos today

Convert BTN to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
4,247.90 ars

1.00000 BTN = 4.24790 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Argentine Peso
1 BTN4.24790 ARS
5 BTN21.23950 ARS
10 BTN42.47900 ARS
20 BTN84.95800 ARS
50 BTN212.39500 ARS
100 BTN424.79000 ARS
250 BTN1061.97500 ARS
500 BTN2123.95000 ARS
1000 BTN4247.90000 ARS
2000 BTN8495.80000 ARS
5000 BTN21239.50000 ARS
10000 BTN42479.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ARS0.23541 BTN
5 ARS1.17705 BTN
10 ARS2.35410 BTN
20 ARS4.70820 BTN
50 ARS11.77050 BTN
100 ARS23.54100 BTN
250 ARS58.85250 BTN
500 ARS117.70500 BTN
1000 ARS235.41000 BTN
2000 ARS470.82000 BTN
5000 ARS1177.05000 BTN
10000 ARS2354.10000 BTN