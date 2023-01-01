Bahamian dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert BSD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 bsd
89132.50 rub

1.00000 BSD = 89.13250 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5422683.251.3741.66751.3476518.34350.805185
1 AUD0.6484153.97930.8909021.081210.87381611.89390.522082
1 INR0.0120120.018525610.01650450.020030.0161880.2203420.0096719
1 CAD0.7278021.1224660.589511.213610.98082213.35040.586016

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BSD89.13250 RUB
5 BSD445.66250 RUB
10 BSD891.32500 RUB
20 BSD1782.65000 RUB
50 BSD4456.62500 RUB
100 BSD8913.25000 RUB
250 BSD22283.12500 RUB
500 BSD44566.25000 RUB
1000 BSD89132.50000 RUB
2000 BSD178265.00000 RUB
5000 BSD445662.50000 RUB
10000 BSD891325.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bahamian Dollar
1 RUB0.01122 BSD
5 RUB0.05610 BSD
10 RUB0.11219 BSD
20 RUB0.22439 BSD
50 RUB0.56096 BSD
100 RUB1.12193 BSD
250 RUB2.80483 BSD
500 RUB5.60965 BSD
1000 RUB11.21930 BSD
2000 RUB22.43860 BSD
5000 RUB56.09650 BSD
10000 RUB112.19300 BSD