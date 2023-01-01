5 Bahamian dollars to Omani rials

Convert BSD to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 bsd
1.925 omr

1.00000 BSD = 0.38500 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bahamian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BSD0.38500 OMR
5 BSD1.92500 OMR
10 BSD3.85000 OMR
20 BSD7.70000 OMR
50 BSD19.25000 OMR
100 BSD38.50000 OMR
250 BSD96.25000 OMR
500 BSD192.50000 OMR
1000 BSD385.00000 OMR
2000 BSD770.00000 OMR
5000 BSD1925.00000 OMR
10000 BSD3850.00000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bahamian Dollar
1 OMR2.59740 BSD
5 OMR12.98700 BSD
10 OMR25.97400 BSD
20 OMR51.94800 BSD
50 OMR129.87000 BSD
100 OMR259.74000 BSD
250 OMR649.35000 BSD
500 OMR1298.70000 BSD
1000 OMR2597.40000 BSD
2000 OMR5194.80000 BSD
5000 OMR12987.00000 BSD
10000 OMR25974.00000 BSD